Go “Thong Lite” With These 13 Pairs of Cheeky Underwear

But what about those of us who don’t want to live on either extreme, and are in search of a little from Column A along with a little from Column B? Enter the cheeky underwear. Sort of like the Euro-style “tanga," but designed to cover a little bit more. This medium-exposure undie is the definition of meeting halfway, revealing more of your cheeks than a standard brief but still keeping the buns more covered than a flappin’-in-the-breeze g-string. So all you moderates, rejoice: we rounded up 13 of the best mild-revealing styles that we could find. Click through to find the one that suits you best.