If You Don't Know Fashion's Latest It Girl Havana Liu, Here's Why You Should

Would you call yourself an activist? What does that word mean to you?

“I was just talking to a good friend of mine the other day about what that label means. It’s thrown around quite a bit. I think the word activism is really tough. People use it when I don’t necessarily know if they deserve to be using it; it sets a really low standard for the way engagement needs to be framed. I appreciate the term — I do — because if it can motivate people, that’s great. But I think it’s just our duty. I don’t know how much it should be a label at this point; I think everyone should just be getting involved. It should be a part of our everyday lives and the way we exist in communities and society. Pushing those boundaries, fighting for causes we believe in… that should just be a part of every person’s human consciousness. That’s my hope at least.”