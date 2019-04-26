The Tiny Detail You Probably Missed In Beyoncé's Adidas-Themed Instagram

We knew Beyoncé's nail game was strong, but we never expected her to bring actual game — like the sports variety — to her nail art. The Homecoming artist just stepped out with a logo manicure that's perfectly on-brand from a business perspective: fresh, white almond tips, stamped with the iconic black Adidas insignia.
In a recent Instagram video, Beyoncé posted a mirror-selfie from her hair and makeup chair. The clip shows a super-zoom of Bey's poreless skin, pink glitter eyelids, a toothbrush laying her baby hairs, and the piéce de résistance: Adidas nails. The caption of the post is on-brand cryptic — seemingly a run-on of the last few lines of her new song 7/11 — but Bey's chic and sporty glam speaks for itself.
Unsurprisingly, the Beyhive was quick to hop to Twitter after Queen B posted her look, speculating about the mystery caption and the major nail-art moment. "The Adidas nails tho," praised one fan who picked up on Bey's subtle logo-printed tips. "Bey rep’n rep’n Adidas all the way to her nails," wrote another.
The Adidas nails tho>>>>> https://t.co/tIPZiqN1jF— Beyoncé's Apprentice (@TrellBeyLike_) April 26, 2019
Of course, the nail-art design is not at all random — Bey is too meticulous about her image for that. The design is a nod to the relaunch of her activewear brand, Ivy Park, in collaboration with Adidas. The Lemonade singer has been promoting the creative partnership heavy on her Instagram feed. In one shot, she's laying atop hundreds of Adidas sneakers... in an Adidas Originals By Ji Won Choi Bodysuit.... with her Adidas manicure — as one does.
Of course, a lifetime supply of Adidas swag might not be a reality for us mere mortals, but an Adidas mani is one small way you can personify Queen Bey.
