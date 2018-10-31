If only there was a killer throwback beauty look to match every rad '90s jam. Queen Bey gave us just that today by posting her latest homage for Halloween: faux album cover art for Toni Braxton’s 1993 single, "Another Sad Love Song," featuring ‘Yoncé wearing Braxton’s exact hair and makeup. Shared via, the tribute is so spot-on that one of the only discernible differences between the original and mock versions can be found in a simple spelling change: Beyoncé is Phoni Braxton, y’all — and we're here for all its true '90s beauty, right down to the manicure.