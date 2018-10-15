Kanye West Met The Ugandan President In Sweats & Gave Him Yeezys

Kanye West will not shut up. The musician has been incredibly vocal about what brands Kim Kardashian West should post on her Instagram, even going as far as having her turn down a $1 million sponsored post. He is opening up to President Donald J. Trump about apparently being misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder. He's also found time to Periscope his thoughts on his IQ score, mind control, and his forthcoming album Yandhi, all live from Africa. But one thing that wasn't on West's agenda? Getting dressed up to visit the President of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.
I welcome American entertainment stars Kanye West and @KimKardashian to Uganda. I held fruitful discussions with the duo on how to promote Uganda's tourism and the arts. I thank Kanye for the gift of white sneakers. Enjoy your time in Uganda. It is the true Pearl of Africa. pic.twitter.com/BO0iD0sFCP— Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) October 15, 2018
While in Uganda shooting a music video West, alongside his wife and his father, former Black Panther Raymond West, toured the State House Entebbe. For the occasion, which involved meeting with Museveni and his children, Maj. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba and Diana Kamuntu, to discuss promoting the country's arts and tourism, West opted to wear a pair of loose-fitting gray sweatpants and a hoodie. It was an ironic move, considering Museveni issued a ban on any drivers and motorcyclists wearing hoodies this summer. It also certainly wasn't the type of attire one might expect for meeting with a head of state — but then again, when has West ever done what everyone thinks he should?
But West's attire wasn't the only thing shocking part of the visit. In addition to gifting Museveni an autographed pair of Yeezys, we wouldn't be surprised if the two discussed their shared admiration for President Trump. "America has got one of the best presidents ever. Mr. Trump. I love Trump,” Museveni said in January 2018, according to the BBC. "I love Trump because he tells Africans frankly. The Africans need to solve their problems, the Africans are weak."
West is in Africa to record Yandhi, a move he announced in an interview with TMZ earlier this month. "We have to go to what is known as Africa," West said. "We have to go and find out what it is really called and just grab the soil. And have my kids stay up in the studio. And have the mic open in the studio so you can hear nature while we are recording."
