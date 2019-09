Kanye West Met The Ugandan President In Sweats & Gave Him Yeezys

While in Uganda shooting a music video West, alongside his wife and his father, former Black Panther Raymond West, toured the State House Entebbe. For the occasion, which involved meeting with Museveni and his children, Maj. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba and Diana Kamuntu, to discuss promoting the country's arts and tourism, West opted to wear a pair of loose-fitting gray sweatpants and a hoodie. It was an ironic move, considering Museveni issued a ban on any drivers and motorcyclists wearing hoodies this summer . It also certainly wasn't the type of attire one might expect for meeting with a head of state — but then again, when has West ever done what everyone thinks he should?