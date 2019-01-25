The world of fashion is thrilling, inspiring, and glamorous — but also incredibly daunting if you’ve chosen to make it your career. It’s easy to be overwhelmed by the front-row frenzy and bold-faced names, especially if you’re starting from scratch. That said, if you're hungry for a creative career that takes you everywhere, but feel like you’re stuck going nowhere, you're not alone.
Long before they became front-row regulars and catwalk creatives, many of the style bloggers and industry influencers you admire were “nowhere,” too — setting out from square one with a dream and the willingness to take a chance. The journey to that dazzling, jet-set fashion career nearly always starts from “nowhere,” unless you happen to be related to fashion royalty. For the vast majority, it's talent, a creative eye, and connections made along the way that get you a priority boarding pass to success.
Trine Kjaer, a Copenhagen-based style icon, fashion stylist, and influencer, is a perfect example of someone who made the leap from “nowhere” without a safety net — and she hasn’t looked back since. A creative spirit raised in the coastal Danish city of Aarhus, Trine left school determined to turn her love of fashion into a sustainable career. While her intuition told her that her lifelong interests would make for rewarding work, her self-doubt made her worry that living outside the big fashion capitals would be a setback. Ultimately, she resolved to not overthink her ambitions and focused instead on using her unique skills to make a name for herself. Now, she’s found global success and is relishing the chance to inspire others with her style.
It’s a job that requires a killer wardrobe and tons of travel — not to mention superior packing skills. When you’re racking up air miles as you jet off to the next fashion show and seek out the world’s best street style, you need wear-anywhere outfits that are travel-friendly, lightweight, and versatile. Luckily, Trine is a master at mixing and matching different styles and colors as she heads out on her sartorial adventures. Her biggest styling advice: Don’t overthink it — just wear it.
We met Trine in Berlin to unlock a few more of her fashion and career secrets — from how to break into the biz to her tricks for stomping her way around the globe with confidence and style. Together with adidas Originals, we put together chic yet comfortable travel looks using the brand's Taekwondo shoe, aka the most perfect travel sneaker of all time. Lightweight. Easy. Comfortable. Effortless. Classy. See how Trine styles the kicks and what bold energy she gives this soon-to-be icon.
When and why did you start blogging about fashion?
"After I finished high school, I had a hard time figuring out what I wanted to do when I grew up. I knew I wanted to do something with fashion, because that’s always been my main interest. I thought about studying design or journalism or getting an internship as a stylist, but what I really wanted was to find some way to combine these interests. One day — this was back in 2008 — I came across a Swedish fashion blog. I didn’t even know what a blog was back then, but I just instantly knew that this was what I was going to do. Three hours later, I had my own blog."
What was your biggest fear before starting your blog?
"I actually didn’t really think about it — I just started sharing my daily outfits. Within a really short time, I got a lot of readers. But then I realized that it was a bit creepy that a lot of people could see my face on the internet. This was before Instagram, so it wasn’t normal to share pictures of yourself online back then."
What was your biggest motivation to start a blog?
"Ever since I was a child, I’ve wanted to create my own business. The idea of being your own boss and turning your biggest hobby into work was such a motivation for me."
What’s your advice for women who want to start their own businesses?
"Don't overthink it too much. Your product or service doesn't have to be perfect before you share it with the world."
You travel a lot for work; how do you put together a look that is both stylish and practical?
"In Copenhagen, we always have to be a bit practical when we dress because we bike around town. The weather here is always changing and that’s why a lot of Scandi women are so-called masters of layering. To me, layering and wearing comfy shoes like sneakers are the keys to being stylish yet practical."
If you travel with just one pair of trainers and you need to be chic and extravagant, how do you manage to style the sneakers so they work during the day but also for a night out?
"Everything in my everyday wardrobe matches perfectly with sneakers, like jeans, a T-shirt, and a blazer paired with sneakers, or a colorful skirt worn with a knit top and sneakers. I have a soft spot for sneakers paired with festive outfits, like a sparkly dress or a suit. It makes the look a bit cooler and more understated."
A lot of people struggle with color combinations and patterns. How do you manage to wear so many colors and patterns at once and make it work?
"To me, it’s all about not overthinking it. When I style an outfit, I go with my intuition and I’m never afraid of pairing colors or prints that don't usually go well together. I’m always in search of new ways to combine colors, and I take pictures all the time on my phone of great color combos when I walk around the city. If you’re afraid of colors and prints, my best advice is to combine them with denim, which somehow tones everything down."
Where do you look for style inspiration?
"Instagram and Pinterest are my best friends. They’re both an endless source of inspiration. Other than that, I love traveling and experiencing different cities and cultures. I also find a lot of inspiration by watching movies."
