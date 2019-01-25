After I finished high school I had a hard time figuring out what I wanted to do when I grew up. I knew I wanted to do something with fashion, because that’s always been my main interest. I thought about studying design or journalism or getting an internship as a stylist, but what I really wanted was to find some way to combine these interests. One day – this was back in 2008 – I came across a Swedish fashion blog. I didn’t even know what a blog was back then, but I just instantly knew that this was what I was going to do. Three hours later I had my own blog.