So how much can we expect to drop on a piece? "Discounts on items will be varied, depending on the level of wear," the founders explain, "however, everything will be less than RRP, and most things will be significantly less than RRP." Among the women whose wardrobes you can expect to shop are Camille Charrière, Lucy Williams, Pandora Sykes, Laura Jackson, Laura Fantacci, Shini Park, Lindsey Holland and Hedvig Opshaug, to name just a few. Hopefully, by the second drop there will be a more diverse list of insiders and influencers on The Resolution Store's roster but, Anna and Alicia say, "the website is expanding and we’re still gathering the final stock from our growing list of contributors, and will be right up to the launch date." In regards to sizing, the range so far goes from XS to L.