To see the new PrimeKnit line in action — and spend some time with our choreographer crush — we tagged along with Towley as she attended adidas' dance activation in L.A. earlier this month. Whether she was busting one of her signature moves at a cardio dance class or stretching everything out afterwards, Towley was able to make the most out of every movement in her flexible, sleek-as-hell PrimeKnit getup. Watch how it all went down in the video, just below.