SZA & Kendrick Lamar's Stylist Just Created Your Next Fave Outfit

Dianne Garcia, the go-to stylist for Kendrick Lamar, SZA and other Top Dawg Entertainment artists, is now bringing her magic to the masses via a collaboration with Nike. On Saturday, Garcia's nine-piece clothing collection, inspired by Nike's iconic Air Force 1, will be released online and in select Nordstrom stores.
The collection is Garcia's first solo foray into design. (She previously helped design TDE's merch collection with Nike.) “I’ve always been a sneakers girl,” Garcia says in a press release. “My first shoes were baby Nikes, and I felt the company has evolved in their sportswear. That’s what I wear all the time, even though clothes change and trends come and go.” Her collection includes bike shorts, a body suit, a cropped top, overalls, a puffy vest, skirt, hoodie, and fanny pack priced from $45 to $175.
“My goal for this was to design something for the everyday modern woman who wants something comfortable, functional, and easy to put together on-the-go without compromising style,” Garcia said in a press release. “A lot of the materials used in this collection are similar in texture so they’re not competing. I think everything is also comfortable which gives it an effortless feel period. The shapes are dramatic, but once you put it on it’s quite comfortable – a comfortable but stylish woman reads effortlessness.”
Not to read too much into that quote at all, but it sounds like wearing this collection will give us all the SZA vibes. Garcia has described the singer's style as "comfort, literally needs to be comfortable, because she's quite a free-spirit, free-moving person." Yep, sounds good.
