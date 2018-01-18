Nike's New Collection Reimagines Two Iconic Styles For Women

The fact that the final designs have proven to be so unlike anything the brand has produced before might also have something to do with the design process behind them. "We set some rules up about how we wanted to work together," Marie Crow, material design director at Nike Women, adds. "Be open, be honest, stay chill, have fun, check your egos at the door." Although these were the rules the designers set for themselves during their creative process, it's not hard to see how the shoes themselves reflect those same ideals — and in the process, reveal the type of woman — or man — who might be into these new styles. Because although the shoes were designed with women in mind, the designers are well aware that when it comes to sneakers, gender is truly a construct. "We know these icons mean a lot to men and women, and we know that our consumers love to buy our shoes and style them in their own way," James said.