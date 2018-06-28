Why Kendrick Lamar Will Never Have A Kanye West Moment

The rule is, if you're a working musician right now, you're probably going to have to comment on Kanye West's recent months of controversy. To recap: West engaged in a Twitter storm during which he claimed he liked President Donald Trump. He later insinuated in an interview with TMZ that he thought slavery was a "choice." Today, Kendrick Lamar's number is up — Vanity Fair interviewed him for its August issue, and the publication asked him to weigh in on West.
"[Kanye West] has his own perspective, and he’s on this whole agree to disagree thing, and I would have this conversation with him personally if I want to," Lamar told interviewer Lisa Robinson.
Advertisement
Also, apparently, even though we've attached political meaning to Lamar's work, he himself tries not to be political. "I just get too frustrated," he explained.
The Pulitzer winner is famously private despite his high profile. When Robinson pressed him about his relationship with Whitney Alford, his high school sweetheart, he demurred.
"I want something that’s just for me," he said.
Advertisement