Why Kendrick Lamar Will Never Have A Kanye West Moment

The rule is, if you're a working musician right now, you're probably going to have to comment on Kanye West's recent months of controversy. To recap: West engaged in a tweetstorm during which he claimed he liked President Donald Trump. He later insinuated in an interview with TMZ that he thought slavery was a "choice." Today, Kendrick Lamar's number is up — Vanity Fair interviewed him for its August issue, and the publication asked him to weigh in on West.