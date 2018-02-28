Nike Just Created A Fantasy Sneaker Destination For Women

Nike Unlaced will offer unisex sizing, products created by influencers, and even exclusive perks like VIP hours in stores, as well as same-day delivery services. Women can be prepared to shop highly coveted products like “the Virgil Abloh x Jordan I, unisex sizing as well as the latest innovative performance platforms in an array of colors she can style as she wants, and products she wants to stand for — all in one fantasy sneaker destination,” Julie Igarashi, vice president and creative director of NikeWomen (and one of the key Nike execs responsible for bringing Unlaced to life), tells Refinery29. “With Nike Unlaced, we will be offering women a curated point of view with more choice and access than ever."