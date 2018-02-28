Nike Just Created A Fantasy Sneaker Destination For Women

Nike is changing the way its female customers shop for sneakers in what is typically considered a male-driven industry. According to the athletic brand, women spend 70% of every dollar worldwide — so they deserve a better. Enter: Nike Unlaced, a sneaker and style destination, the first-of-its-kind for women.
“We’ve been watching women over the last few years, talking to our consumers, and we’ve really seen [them] fueling the sport and fitness lifestyle overall,” Amy Montagne, vice president and general manager of Nike Women tells Business of Fashion. “From going for a run in the morning to going to a meeting and taking a yoga class in the afternoon, we’ve seen how sneakers really play into her lifestyle.”
Advertisement
Nike Unlaced will offer unisex sizing, products created by influencers, and even exclusive perks like VIP hours in stores, as well as same-day delivery services. Women can be prepared to shop highly coveted products like “the Virgil Abloh x Jordan I, unisex sizing as well as the latest innovative performance platforms in an array of colors she can style as she wants, and products she wants to stand for — all in one fantasy sneaker destination,” Julie Igarashi, vice president and creative director of NikeWomen (and one of the key Nike execs responsible for bringing Unlaced to life), tells Refinery29. “With Nike Unlaced, we will be offering women a curated point of view with more choice and access than ever."
"Nike Unlaced is about opening up access to Nike’s best sneakers and style, regardless of footwear size, while serving her entire lifestyle with unlimited performance options, industry-leading innovation and iconic collaborations," she continues. "While it's a global concept, Nike Unlaced will be curated by influential creatives and stylists representing the creative energy of Nike’s key cities. With the launch of the concept this week happening in Paris, European stylist Julia Sarr-Jamois to help curate the space."
The official roll out begins on Nike.com on March 27, with physical locations launching this summer.
Advertisement