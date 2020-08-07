14 Reasons Fashion People Are Currently Shopping At Nike

To recap the Fashion Girl Problems we've discovered during quarantine, 1) you can dress for yourself while also missing dressing for an audience; 2) denim and most non-house-clothes are in hibernation; and 3) it's just not the same being unable to exercise the full range of your closet.
But while the jury's still out on when your vintage YSL Le Smoking will ever make an IRL outing again, one brand is making it easy to serve pre-quar-level looks without overdoing it: Nike. Want a to don the feeling of Prada's prima-ballerina-who-moonlights-as-a-mechanic aesthetic — but is casual enough for picking up takeaway from your neighborhood sushi joint? There's an impeccably cut satin jacket for that. How about a high-design platform sandal — that you could wear to stomp around the neighborhood on an evening stroll without developing blisters? Done. And, being activewear, these runway-lite pieces all come in at a relatively affordable price point. So, as you'll see ahead, it can still feel good to be a fashion girl — even now.
