LeBron James’ Latest Nike Sneaker Was Designed Exclusively By Women

HFR is proud to announce the 2nd drop of the @nike x @kingjames collaboration with designers @fenoel @kimberlygoldson @love_ucny! - The first shoe sold out in less than 5 minutes and now we’re back! We can’t wait until the official launch this week! Download the @snkrsnow app! - Oh and these are unisex so guys we have you covered! Drop a ?below if you’re ready to grab your piece of history because this collaboration with 3 black female designers is a moment! - Thank you @nike @kingjames for seeing us! - #history #epiccollaboration #blackfemaledesigners #morethananathlete @ntwrk