I’ve spent many hours on Instagram entranced by the 10-second videos of NBA players walking to the locker room on a runway flanked by heating pipes, trash bins, and now, photographers. It's an amusing way to get somewhat unfiltered insight into the teams — possibly fighting pre-game nerves whilst sporting the season's coolest hoodies, suits, and sneakers.
It's difficult to flex your personal aesthetic when participating in a team sport where uniforms are a requirement, which is exactly why these arrivals are so compelling. Win or lose, showing up for the game has become a spectacle in and of itself, with players offering up more than an athletic skill - they're offering up a lesson in style.
Ahead, of Monday evening's NBA Awards, we decided to dish out some accolades of our own. Here's R29's NBA Fashion Awards.