Yes, You Can Wear A Suit In The Summer

It can be pretty harsh to turn over your summer wardrobe and realize some of your favorite pieces are going to have to wait until things cool off again. Those corduroys , turtlenecks, and wool blazers might be your fall and winter uniform, but come May, it's time to lighten up, or suffer the (sweaty) consequences. But in the case of suits , which have hands-down been one of the most ubiquitous trends over the past year, there's no need to pack up those separates for the next three months — you just have to shift your approach.