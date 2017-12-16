Suiting reigned supreme this fall. Whether it was a belated revival of our favorite style icon, Hilary Clinton's perennial pantsuits, or Instagram influencers' love for oversized '80s shoulder padding, blazers were this season's jacket of choice. With the holidays fast approaching, we're looking outside of our usual line-up of sequin dresses for what to wear to make a statement this year. Of course we're dragging our love for playful blazers and tailored trousers all the way into the new year.
From cigarette pants and a slim jacket, to cropped velvet smoking jackets and sequin flares, suits are offering some tough competition to our go-to mini dresses. The tomboyish attitude mixed with unexpected fabrics and bold color choices give them just the right edge to make holiday dressing fun again. Pair them with sneakers, heels, or thigh high boots, no matter what you pick, they're ready to be dressed up or dressed down as you make it. Dive right into the trend with the 15 suits ahead.