Suiting reigned supreme this fall. Whether it was a belated revival of our favorite style icon, Hilary Clinton's perennial pantsuits, or Instagram influencers' love for oversized '80s shoulder padding, blazers were this season's jacket of choice. With the holidays fast approaching, we're looking outside of our usual line-up of sequin dresses for what to wear to make a statement this year. Of course we're dragging our love for playful blazers and tailored trousers all the way into the new year.