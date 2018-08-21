Why I’ll Never Let My Blowout Keep Me From Running Again

I was beginning to feel like I could be more than just a casual runner, even though this whole process pushed me way outside my hair comfort zone. With the bun, I didn’t even have to wear the head scarf when running, which was a plus. I should also point out that this week, we ran in the rain. I did not cover my hair. I did not flinch about the water hitting my hair, either. Usually I'd go running for shelter if there was even a hint of rain in the atmosphere. Something about wearing my head scarf outdoors and forgoing my perfectly pressed blowout put me in a more comfortable place. Plus, I had bigger things to stress over, like not passing out in the rain during our run. The next day, I did have to bring out the extra extra hold gel to get my puffy edges back into a bun, but it was clear my entire mindset had changed.