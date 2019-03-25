Nike Free Is Back — Here's What They Feel Like In Workouts

In the Nike Free 5.0, I could really feel all edges of my feet on the floor at all times. This made balancing in standing static exercises, like a split lunge or a single-leg deadlift, feel like less of a challenge. Sometimes, I find myself inadvertently gripping the bottom of my feet in the middle of a challenging exercise, but the Frees allowed my feet to relax and give into the floor. It's also easy to articulate through your foot in jumping exercises, like a skater lunge or plank jack, although the foam is not very springy. Running was kind of a trip in the Nike Free 5.0; I'm not used to having so little material on a shoe. Because of that, I was hyper-aware of my questionable running form, and worried that I was pounding my heels a little too hard into the surface of the treadmill. By the end, I craved my so-cushioned-they're-basically-a-mattress sneaks.