These Old School Asics Sneakers Are Making A Comeback

Rebecca Farley, entertainment editorial assistant at Refinery29, wore the GEL-Kayano's running, and found they were "too heavily supported in the back." Lots of runners make a big fuss about whether you should strike (aka land) with your heel first or the middle of your foot . Landing on your heel is believed to put more pressure on your knees, while striking midfoot puts more strain on your Achilles tendon and calves. Rebecca is a long-distance runner, so this is something that she cares about when choosing sneakers. "I found myself striking on the heel more than I liked — I know the debate on heel striking is still raging," she told me. "The reality is that my right heel is a little bruised right now, so I have to really keep my stride lifted." She usually wears the Brooks Revel , for what it's worth.