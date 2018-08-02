What Is The Sculpt Society Workout & Why Is Everyone So Obsessed With It?

I am a boutique fitness skeptic and former ballet dancer, but I was pleasantly surprised by the workout. I stan a dance cardio moment, and although using sliders is not exactly groundbreaking, it was a nice mix to the usual squats and lunges that you're made to do during a strength-training class. I like that there wasn't an emphasis on the number of repetitions we were doing, and instead we moved with the music. The leg and butt portion was rough, and I noticed lots of people in the class just kind of stopped in the middle of the exercises. But then again, the moves were way more interesting than squats, so time flew. After the class Roup warned me that I'd be "sore in new places." She was right. Overall, I liked the workout and the vibe, even though it wasn't that revolutionary. And I can totally see why people are so drawn to Roup: She's effervescent, and bounces around the studio like a bar mitzvah hype dancer.