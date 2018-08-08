The Best Dance Classes In NYC For People Who Aren’t Dancers

New York City is basically the epicenter of the dance world. From American Ballet Theatre to New York City Ballet, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater to Broadway, there are tons of opportunities to see and experience dance. And if you're inspired enough to try dancing yourself, there are lots of open classes that you can take.
You don't have to be a trained bunhead to enjoy dance. Dancing is an aerobic activity, so it's good for you heart. And it's also a mind-body workout, so while you're cha-cha-ing or chassé-ing across the floor, you're also improving your memory. But, while some of us may be content having a dance party in our living rooms, some of us may be itching to learn about technique from the pros.
Walking into a dance studio can be a little more intimidating than, say, taking an indoor cycling class. So, ahead are the studios and classes worth checking out, regardless of your fitness level or dance experience, for those times when you just wanna dance.