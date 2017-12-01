I Run Races For The Insta & There’s Nothing Wrong With That

Nowadays, I'm not training for any races, but I do run a few mornings a week just for myself. I don't think I'd feel as confident in my running ability if I hadn't run those few races and received the digital pats on the back that came with them. When you're new to a sport, sometimes you need someone to say, You're doing it! or You did it! For me, sharing that I ran a race was one tangible way to document that small success for myself, and possibly encourage other people to run a race, too. And if you think that's too extra, don't @ me.