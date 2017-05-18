So, You Want To Be An Influencer? These Products Can Help

What you do see on Instagram are the artfully arranged peony bouquets, just-green-enough matcha lattes, and casual-cool street style shots that are the staples of many Instagram influencers. What you don't see is all the work and gear that goes in to making that scene look as effortlessly perfect as it does.
While their backgrounds vary — some influencers are self-taught, others are trained photographers — ask any one of them, and you'll likely find they have a few gadgets that are key to getting the right shot. From the camera you use to the lighting you set up, there are small (and, luckily, often inexpensive) ways to make your own images stand out.
Ahead, we asked six top influencers to share which products they can't post without.