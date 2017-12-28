Gucci’s fancy holiday options aren’t limited to those ugly Christmas sweaters the Italian fashion house somehow managed to make us want all season long. On Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hosted Taco Night at the New York home she shares with the athlete for 100 friends, including Kim Kardashian. Naturally, the reality star documented the whole thing on her Instagram Story for her 105 million followers, during which we couldn’t help noticing North and Saint’s mother was wearing a pink fur, nor the fact that Lopez’s shimmery outfit would render sparkle photo application Kira-Kira+ useless.
While Kardashian wore a black halter top, drawstring pants, and the aforementioned pink fur coat, Lopez wore a Gucci crystal-embellished stretch-knit sweater with matching cropped wide-leg pants, totaling $7,680. On her story, Kardashian’s noted J.Lo’s outfit, saying: “Who else would organize a taco Wednesday in this dress...this girl!” The “Let’s Get Loud” singer also captured the moment for her the ‘gram, writing “When Kimmy comes we always have to take a selfie…”
J.Lo isn’t the only fashionable celebrity who loves glitter and Gucci. Petra Collins photographed Solange Knowles for Glamour’s December issue in the same resort 2018 look, along with $10,000 Saint Laurent boots, but Lopez appears to be a repeat offender when it comes to the label. So much so, that if we didn’t know any better, we would say that Lopez is angling to front an upcoming campaign. There was lunch at the Louvre during a Paris vacation, the sneakers she wears to run errands, and even the cozy, long chunky knit sweater she wore with Timberland boots while shopping with A-Rod, proving once again, life is Gucci.
