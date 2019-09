J.Lo isn’t the only fashionable celebrity who loves glitter and Gucci. Petra Collins photographed Solange Knowles for Glamour’s December issue in the same resort 2018 look, along with $10,000 Saint Laurent boots, but Lopez appears to be a repeat offender when it comes to the label. So much so, that if we didn’t know any better, we would say that Lopez is angling to front an upcoming campaign. There was lunch at the Louvre during a Paris vacation, the sneakers she wears to run errands, and even the cozy, long chunky knit sweater she wore with Timberland boots while shopping with A-Rod, proving once again, life is Gucci.