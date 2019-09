How Gucci Took Back The 'Ugly Christmas Sweater' & Made You Buy It

To support the notion that weird is good, and weirder is great, it's not for nothing that Gucci's sales numbers have never been better. Like, up 49% since last quarter better (in its own stores and tripling e-commerce digits, buddy). And look, we know it's the holidays and all, but are we really going to sit here and pretend like sweaters with rabbits and cats on them didn't make up any of that? That Gucci's resident Mad Hatter of a designer hasn't had his green thumb prepped for this kind of takeover all along? It's Michele's world and we're either dying to be a part of it, or, with the sweaters of our actual grandmothers, are pairing oversized aviator eyeglasses with them and pretending like we are.