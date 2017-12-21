How Gucci Took Back The 'Ugly Christmas Sweater' & Made You Buy It

It's a good year to be Gucci, isn't it? And no, we're not talking about the state of mind — we're talking about the lifestyle. Ever since creative director Alessandro Michele took over the storied Italian label, the fashion world has been abuzz with his introduction of an aesthetic so otherworldly they featured aliens in their last campaign. (Really.) But one trend amidst it all has stood strong, season to season. No, we're not talking about the glittery bodysuit heard 'round the world. Nor the logo tee. But the sweaters. Gucci's assortment of Christmas sweaters are so magical, and some may say ugly, that they literally belong in a museum.
To support the notion that weird is good, and weirder is great, it's not for nothing that Gucci's sales numbers have never been better. Like, up 49% since last quarter better (in its own stores and tripling e-commerce digits, buddy). And look, we know it's the holidays and all, but are we really going to sit here and pretend like sweaters with rabbits and cats on them didn't make up any of that? That Gucci's resident Mad Hatter of a designer hasn't had his green thumb prepped for this kind of takeover all along? It's Michele's world and we're either dying to be a part of it, or, with the sweaters of our actual grandmothers, are pairing oversized aviator eyeglasses with them and pretending like we are.
But seriously, it's wild to think about, and even crazier when you look at the traits inherent of both. They're usually red, or some sort of forest green; they come with all of the bits of bullshit that make ugly Christmas sweaters so great (jingles, tinsel, lights, lights, etc.); and, more often than not, feature a mammal of some sort, facing one another. Whether this is a coincidence or it's just Michele trolling us ever so merrily in the spirit of the holidays, the resemblance is uncanny — and the numbers don't lie.
Ahead, you will find some of the most expensive and luxurious Christmas sweaters (and cardigans!) you've ever seen. As much as we'd love to add our own commentary to their narratives, we'll let them speak for themselves. But, for now, we will say: What they lack in practicality they make up for in personality. And, after the year we've had, our closets could use a healthy helping of whimsy. While our worlds and bank accounts may not technically be Gucci-level good, at least we've got a place to go if we ever hit the lottery and are feeling particularly cheery. Beam us up, Michele. Our bodies are ready.