The Theme For The Fall 2017 Campaigns? Keep Fashion Weird

That's right — fashion is getting weird. The fall 2017 campaigns mark a new era in the realm of fashion advertising. Like every season, designers continue to rely heavily on the big names — currently, the Hadids and Jenners are on a never-ending rotation — but, thanks to the industry's irreverent daydreamers, like Alessandro Michele and Raf Simons, other ads are becoming a lot cooler to look at. For the aforementioned campaigns, for example, Gucci and Calvin Klein's spots were quite literally set at the opposite ends of the Earth: one in space, and the other on a desert road.