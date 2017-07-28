The Theme For The Fall 2017 Campaigns? Keep Fashion Weird

You know the drill: When it's cold outside, our favorite stores are selling T-shirts. When it's hot, they're hocking sweaters. The fashion world tends to do things a little backwards. That's why, over the past few weeks, high-fashion labels have been releasing their fall 2017 campaigns, prepping us for autumn a smidge too soon. But hey, there's nothing wrong with getting a jump start on some nippy weather dressing, and who better to help us than the Creature from the Black Lagoon? If that was a curveball for you as much as it was us, then wait until you see the rest of the fall line-up: it is divinely extra, and we just can't get enough.
That's right — fashion is getting weird. The fall 2017 campaigns mark a new era in the realm of fashion advertising. Like every season, designers continue to rely heavily on the big names — currently, the Hadids and Jenners are on a never-ending rotation — but, thanks to the industry's irreverent daydreamers, like Alessandro Michele and Raf Simons, other ads are becoming a lot cooler to look at. For the aforementioned campaigns, for example, Gucci and Calvin Klein's spots were quite literally set at the opposite ends of the Earth: one in space, and the other on a desert road.
Labels are also making waves with peculiar casting choices, with major French actress Catherine Deneuve fronting Louis Vuitton's campaign, and comedian Fred Armisen modeling for Kenzo. (Jaden Smith and Natasha Lyonne are in the mix, too). For decades, fashion ads have come under fire for their tendency to use tall, thin, white models, and only recently have they grown more inclusive and representative of real life, so it's even better that we now get to see some of our favorite people in surreal settings and incredible clothes.
Ahead, we've compiled some of the stand-out campaigns for the upcoming season. Let us know when you spot the UFO.