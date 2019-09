The Theme For The Fall 2017 Campaigns? Keep Fashion Weird

You know the drill: When it's cold outside, our favorite stores are selling T-shirts. When it's hot, they're hocking sweaters. The fashion world tends to do things a little backwards. That's why, over the past few weeks, high-fashion labels have been releasing their fall 2017 campaigns, prepping us for autumn a smidge too soon. But hey, there's nothing wrong with getting a jump start on some nippy weather dressing, and who better to help us than the Creature from the Black Lagoon ? If that was a curveball for you as much as it was us, then wait until you see the rest of the fall line-up: it is divinely extra, and we just can't get enough.