These $10,000 Boots Are Rihanna-Approved — & Apparently Already Have A Waitlist

Following up Hedi Slimane's divisive but hugely profitable tenure at Saint Laurent is no easy feat — and while Italian-Belgian designer Anthony Vaccarello has received a slightly lukewarm reception so far for his '80s-infused collections, it appears that only two seasons in, he already has his first hit accessory for the label. WWD reports that the ultra-glittery, fit-for-Studio-54 boots that opened his fall '17 show have already amassed a waitlist for the first delivery. Apparently, not even a $10,000 price tag can deter eager fashion fiends from dressing like Rihanna