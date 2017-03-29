These $10,000 Boots Are Rihanna-Approved — & Apparently Already Have A Waitlist

Following up Hedi Slimane's divisive but hugely profitable tenure at Saint Laurent is no easy feat — and while Italian-Belgian designer Anthony Vaccarello has received a slightly lukewarm reception so far for his '80s-infused collections, it appears that only two seasons in, he already has his first hit accessory for the label. WWD reports that the ultra-glittery, fit-for-Studio-54 boots that opened his fall '17 show have already amassed a waitlist for the first delivery. Apparently, not even a $10,000 price tag can deter eager fashion fiends from dressing like Rihanna.
With Vaccarello's sophomore season came the return of the original YSL girl: Gone are the rock 'n' roll echoes of Slimane's aesthetic, and back was the shoulder-padded sexpot glamour of the '80s. These slouchy pirate boots (and the hype surrounding them) sealed the deal. While the designer showcased versions in patent black, teal suede, and brown leather, it's the bedazzled pair that has people signing up in droves to cop a pair from Saks Fifth Avenue and Bergdorf Goodman, according to WWD.
"At Saint Laurent, the crystal diamanté slouchy boot had such an emotional response to it," Roopal Patel, Saks Fifth Avenue’s senior vice president, told the publication. "There’s something to be said about glitz and glamour — it’s the boot of the season." While neither retailer would confirm the exact number of folks who had put their name down for the $10K boots, a representative for Saks Fifth Avenue described it as "many," per the publication.
Rihanna, always light years ahead in the style stakes, was the first to predict the trend: She wore Vaccarello's disco boots fresh off the catwalk, styled with low-key ripped light denim jeans, oversized leather jacket, and the freshest of hoop earrings.
YSL wasn't the only fashion house to flaunt glitter feet on the catwalk: We saw calf-length, square-toed silver boots at Chanel’s space odyssey of a fall '17 show, while Isabel Marant paired sparkly heels with glitzy socks.
Now, $10,000 is slightly more than our overdrafts allow for — so, we'll hold out for the fast fashion renditions of YSL’s bejeweled shoes. Still, keep your eyes peeled for next season's crop of street-style images: Odds are, some of your favorites are signed up for a pair.
