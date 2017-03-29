“This is the return, of the space cowboy, inter-planetary good vibe zone”...have you seen a more spangly pair of boots? Opening Paris Fashion Week last month, Saint Laurent’s AW17 show introduced us to these fit-for-Studio-54 booties, complete with 3,000 rhinestones, and retailing at £6,885.
Following Heidi Slimane's divisive but hugely profitable tenure at Saint Laurent, Italian-Belgian designer Anthony Vaccarello’s stint at YSL has received a slightly lukewarm reception so far. But with his second season came these boots and the return to the original YSL girl; gone are the rock n roll echoes of Slimane's aesthetic, the 80s sexpot glamour is back.
The slouchy pirate boots strutted down the catwalk in patent black, teal suede, and brown leather, but the bedazzled star of the show has amassed a large waiting list at Saks Fifth Avenue and Bergdorf Goodman, according to WWD. Rihanna, always light years ahead in the style stakes, wore them fresh off the catwalk, styled with low-key ripped light denim jeans, oversized leather jacket, and the freshest of hoop earrings.
YSL weren’t the only fashion house to flaunt glitter feet down the catwalk. We saw calf-length, square toed silver boots at Chanel’s space odyssey, while Isabel Marant paired sparkly heels with glitzy socks.
According to WWD, Roopal Patel, Saks’ Senior Vice President, has touted it ‘the boot of the season’. No argument there. We’re not sure about you, but nearly £7,000 is slightly more than our overdrafts allow for, but fear not, you’ll be seeing high street renditions of YSL’s bejewelled shoes in your favourite stores soon. Shine on, you crazy diamond.
