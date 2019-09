The slouchy pirate boots strutted down the catwalk in patent black, teal suede, and brown leather, but the bedazzled star of the show has amassed a large waiting list at Saks Fifth Avenue and Bergdorf Goodman, according to WWD . Rihanna, always light years ahead in the style stakes, wore them fresh off the catwalk, styled with low-key ripped light denim jeans, oversized leather jacket, and the freshest of hoop earrings.