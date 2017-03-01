Saint Laurent Sticks To What It Knows: Short, Shiny, & Super-Skin-Tight

Vaccarello's strength lies in his ability to make even the most traditionally girly silhouettes feel edgy and tough; to modernize pieces the house produced decades ago in a way that's fresh, rather than copy-cat (tell us this blue blazer, black pants combination doesn't feel like it could have walked down this runway). As the designer said when he made his debut last Spring, the YSL girl is “certainly not bourgeois or classic. She has a huge respect for Saint Laurent, but not in the first degree. So I thought of her taking a vintage dress and cutting into it.” And if you find a formula that works, is there really a need to switch it up season-after-season?