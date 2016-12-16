Taylor Swift gets a lot of flack for her “squad,” mainly because it’s always changing. TayTay changes friends like she changes boyfriends. Her squad is like a collection of dolls, there are a couple of regulars, but some fall away and come back with the changing season. But what if there is a master political plot behind who Swift chooses to be in her inner circle? We doubt it. But it’s possible.



One of Swift's closest friends is model Karlie Kloss. I don’t trust Kloss because she also spends quite a bit of friend time with Kendall Jenner, you know... Kim Kardashian's sis, who doesn’t like TayTay after that whole “Famous” thing. But that’s not actually relevant. What matters is that Kloss is the first degree of separation between Swift and the presidency. She is dating Josh Kushner. He’s just a low key businessman and investor worth $200 million. No big deal. But his older sibling gets us closer to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.



Kushner’s big brother is Jared Kushner. He owns the New York Observer, a weekly newspaper that covers politics and pop culture. And Jared is married to Ivanka Trump, the daughter of our new president-elect, Donald J. Trump.



So once Swift gets a new boyfriend, surely she and Kloss will absolutely be going on double dates and that may or may not be the reason Donald Trump doesn’t show up for a press briefing.

