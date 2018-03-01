These Companies Have Cut Ties With The NRA

Since the Parkland school shooting on February 14, #BoycottTheNRA has gone viral on Twitter. This week, a number of U.S. corporations are announcing their divestment from the National Rifle Association.
The First National Bank of Omaha was among the first. The bank will halt its production of a special NRA credit card, thus paving the way for other banks, airlines, car rental companies, and insurance companies to follow suit. Many are seeing these actions as the corporate way of "calling B.S.” on the gun lobby, in the words of Parkland shooting survivor and activist Emma González.
Here is a comprehensive list of the companies and brands cutting ties with the NRA in light of the recent mass shooting.