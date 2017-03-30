Did Cindy Crawford Just Confirm The Sexes Of George & Amal's Twins?

George Clooney, who can count power couple Cindy Crawford — she of '90s supermodel stardom and that famed beauty mark — and Rande Gerber, Hollywood bigshot, among his best pals. The Clooneys and Gerbers even have side-by-side villas in Los Cabos, Mexico, and share a tequila company. And that's where the major bummer of having a supermodel best friend-slash-business partner comes in. In a recent Instagram post, Crawford may have just re-confirmed what Clooney's mother leaked to the press: the Clooneys are expecting a boy and a girl.