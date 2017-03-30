Did Cindy Crawford Just Confirm The Sexes Of George & Amal's Twins?

Having friends in high places isn't always a good thing. For one, you have access to things like villas on Lake Como and a really great lawyer. But that also means that you may unintentionally spoil some pretty big news (if their mother doesn't get to it first).
George Clooney, who can count power couple Cindy Crawford — she of '90s supermodel stardom and that famed beauty mark — and Rande Gerber, Hollywood bigshot, among his best pals. The Clooneys and Gerbers even have side-by-side villas in Los Cabos, Mexico, and share a tequila company. And that's where the major bummer of having a supermodel best friend-slash-business partner comes in. In a recent Instagram post, Crawford may have just re-confirmed what Clooney's mother leaked to the press: the Clooneys are expecting a boy and a girl.
Us Weekly reports that the model posted an image of onesies that bear the tequila company's name — and the text is in pink on one and blue on the other. Way to go, Crawford. While Clooney's mom said as much back in February, the George and Amal have yet to publicly announce the sex of the twins.
"Hey, @RandeGerber — think I got the perfect baby gift for the Clooneys!" Crawford captioned the images. In one photo, you can see her holding up the onesies, which read "casa" and "migos," with their distinct (and let's admit it, a little stereotypical) colorations under the Casamigos logo.
The magazine adds that the onesies may have been a response to something Clooney said during CinemaCon. When a reporter asked the actor what he would name his children, he shot back with a quip (that also promoted his tequila line). "My wife says I can't name them Casa and Amigos," the actor told Entertainment Tonight. "That's the one thing I'm not allowed to do."
Looks like Crawford heard him loud and clear, because those cute onesies say it all. Maybe Crawford will treat us to a snapshot of the sure-to-be-adorable twins wearing them at the Clooneys' Italian villa?
