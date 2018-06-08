Amal Clooney Made George Clooney Tear Up With Adorable Speech

On Thursday night, George Clooney received the AFI Life Achievement Award, and while many of his friends and co-stars — including Barack Obama, via video message — came out to support the actor, it was wife Amal Clooney who really took the cake. The human rights advocate and mother gave a speech that brought her husband to tears, and revealed the most adorable details about their marriage and early relationship.
When they met, Clooney said she had resigned herself to the idea of becoming a "spinster," however, her time with the actor revealed that "no matter what happened, I would never want to be with anyone else."
Advertisement
Their time apart resulted in sleepless nights, and she apparently exhibited "a particular grin and head-tilt when reading his text messages or the letters that he would hide in my bag."
"Five years later, none of that has changed. He is the person who has my complete admiration and also the person whose smile makes me melt every time. My love, what I have found with you is the great love that I always hoped existed. And seeing you with our children, Ella and Alexander, is the greatest joy in my life."
And while their twin children are just one year old, Clooney knows they'll grow up to see just how amazing their father is.
"I'm proud of you," she concluded. "But I also know that when our children find out not only what you have done, but who you are, they will be so proud of you too."
Now it's our turn to tear up.
Advertisement