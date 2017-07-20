George and Amal Clooney have kept a low profile since the birth of their twins, Ella and Alexander, on June 6. (We'd venture a guess they're pretty busy right now.) The family of four arrived in Italy earlier this month, and last night the new parents stepped out for a romantic dinner at Villa d’Este in Cernobbio, Italy.
Amal's chic sleeveless yellow dress and strappy wedge heels prove once again that, in addition to being a badass human rights attorney, she's also a style icon. Her other half dressed down, wearing jeans and a white collared shirt.
The couple was joined by producer Ben Weiss (a friend of George Clooney's) and his date.
“Everyone was so excited to see [George] and Amal for dinner,” an onlooker told People. “They got many hugs and a lot of love. Amal looked gorgeous and didn’t look the slightest bit tired. She kept smiling and looked so happy.”
“You could tell they were happy about the date night,” the onlooker noted. “In the past, they always dined for hours. This time, it was obvious they didn’t want to be out too late.”
Although the couple still values their nights out, it's clear their top priority is spending time with little Ella and Alexander.
George and Amal are reportedly pros at their latest roles of "mom and dad." After the twins' birth, Amal's mom described the new parents as total naturals: “Oh my God, they were so beautiful, so happy, so contented,” Baria Alamuddin told People. “You just look at them and you feel like they’ve been a mother and father for their whole lives.”
The couple totally exemplifies #RelationshipGoals, so we're not surprised they took a few hours to enjoy a romantic dinner. They'll never stop making us swoon.
