The Way Amal Clooney's Father-In-Law Talks About Her Is #Goals

On Tuesday, badass human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and her husband George (who you may recognize from the movies) welcomed twins Ella and Alexander. George's parents are absolutely over the moon about the newest additions to the family, and his dad can't say enough wonderful things about Amal.
"George will be an absolutely wonderful father. Amal will be, and already is, a magnificent mother," Nick Clooney said on Good Morning Britain today. "I'm constantly amazed by her. She is an incredible woman. George certainly married up!" Awww.
George and Amal have been giving us #relationshipgoals for years, and now Grandpa Clooney is here to provide some serious #inlawgoals. (Is that a thing? Let's make it a thing.) Earlier this week, he aptly described Amal as a "superwoman." He's got that right.
Nick Clooney met Ella and Alexander via Skype just two hours after their birth (Amal initiated the call, natch) and he can't stop gushing about them.
"I'm supposed to be a reporter, therefore observant, but I really don't know how to describe one beautiful baby from another beautiful baby," he said. "These are two beautiful babies."
"My wife would be the one you'd have to talk to as to whose nose looks like grandpa's nose or grandma's nose," Clooney added. "They are perfect."
We can also rest assured that George will be pulling his weight at home. His dad says he'll take on diaper duties. "[George] will be hands-on entirely," Nick said. "And he will do it with humor and with joy."
After the twins' birth on Tuesday, George and Amal's rep released the following statement to E! News: "This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."
