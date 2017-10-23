The Problem With George Clooney Talking About Amal's Sexual Harassment Story

Additionally, we're wondering if Amal Clooney provided consent to her husband to discuss her stories of sexual harassment. It's her story, and only her story to tell. So far, we don't have any evidence that Clooney was given this consent. For him to bring up his wife's experiences feels paternalistic — and makes us think of men who only proclaim to care about sexual assault because they have daughters. Men should care about violence against women because women are human beings, not because they are married to them and/or helped conceive them. If Amal is ready to talk about what happened to her, we will hear her story in her own words.