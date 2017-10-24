None of these alleged incidents were reported to the police, though the Times spoke to sources to whom the women confided at the time. Toback has denied the allegations, arguing that health complications — he cited diabetes and a heart ailment he treats with medication — made the physical acts he has been accused of "biologically impossible." The married director also told the paper that he either hadn't met his accusers, or, if he had, it "was for five minutes and [he has] no recollection."