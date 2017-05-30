George Clooney Just Gave Us A Clue About Amal's Due Date

George Clooney is known for his humanitarian work, but there are some things that come before saving the world — and that's his wife and kids. Or, soon-to-be kids, which is why the actor skipped the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity ceremony in Yerevan, Armenia on Sunday. Back in February, Amal Clooney announced that she and George were expecting twins, and George dropping out of the ceremony suggests that Amal's due date is soon.
As a member of the Aurora Prize Selection Committee, whose goal is to empower "modern-day saviors" in honor of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide, Clooney had attended last year's inaugural ceremony to present the award, but this year, he made up for his absence with a video.
Advertisement
"I'm sorry that I can't be with you all tonight in Yerevan, but I can say in all sincerity that I'm with you in spirit," the message begins. He goes on to address the myriad issues facing countries all over the world, and commends the finalists for the award on their efforts to solve them.
"I believe we all have a role in addressing these global challenges," he says in the video, just before the winner was announced. "We all have a responsibility, each of us individually, and the only way this is going to work is if we all work together."
"I really would have been [in Yerevan] but if I came there and my wife had twins while I was there, I could never come home," he joked. That must mean the twins could be arriving any day now, right?
Amal Clooney has also had to juggle her professional commitments with her pregnancy, which unfortunately sometimes meant that the media allowed her pregnancy to overshadow her important work. Despite that, it's clear this is a power couple whose hard work is only outweighed only by their love for family — and we're so happy that family is growing.
Advertisement