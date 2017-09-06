George & Amal Clooney's Proposal Story Isn't What We Expected

George Clooney is featured on Wednesday's cover of The Hollywood Reporter to promote his new film, Suburbicon, which stars Julianne Moore and Matt Damon. The movie sounds promising — but it's another detail from the interview that's really caught our attention. George Clooney described how he proposed to his now-wife, Amal Clooney, and the engagement story is totally endearing.
Apparently, Clooney's 2014 proposal was two months in the works. The actor-director told THR's Stephen Galloway that he started planning the proposal in February, including what music he'd play. He then proposed on April 28, 2014 — and the whole thing sounds so romantic.
""I'm the cook in the family," Clooney told Galloway. "Believe me, Amal makes reservations. I did pasta of some form, not that impressive. And then over champagne, after dinner, I told her there was a lighter to light the candle in the drawer, and she reached back and pulled out a ring. And I did all the stuff, got down on my knee and did all the things you're supposed to do. I had a playlist with my Rosemary songs on it, and I was waiting for this song, 'Why Shouldn't I?' 'Why shouldn't I take a chance when romance passes by? / Why shouldn't I know of love?' It's a really good song about why can't I be in love? And it played, and she's like, 'Holy shit!' And she just kept staring at the ring, going, 'Oh, my God.' It was 20 minutes of me on my knee, waiting for her to say yes, because she was so shocked. She only said yes when 'Goody, Goody' came on, which isn't very romantic — it's kind of mean: 'So you met someone who set you back on your heels, goody, goody.'"
The pair were married in September of that year, and they've been an unstoppable power couple ever since.
"There was no doubt that we were the right couple and that we were the right team. And we were a team from right off the bat," Clooney told THR. "Immediately, we felt we were just happy, and we have been happy ever since." Awww.
