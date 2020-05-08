A Virtual Wine Tasting Might Just Be The Perfect Mother’s Day Gift

On Mother's Day of all days, your mom and mom friends deserve to kick back and relax. And what better way is there to let go of at least some of the pressure that comes along with motherhood than trying out a few — or many — different kinds of wine?
This Mother's Day, you can give the gift of a wine tasting that still sticks to social distance requirements. Ahead, we've shared several different wineries, vineyards, and events companies that are offering virtual wine tastings that are just right for the moms in your life.
Airbnb Online Experience
When the Coronavirus pandemic hit, Airbnb began offering online experiences. Included among the virtual tours and workshops are Taste Wines with a Certified Sommelier and Wine Class with a Cool Wine Expert. Both of these experiences provide a list of wines to have on hand so participants can take full advantage of the fun. All you have to do is send mom a wine delivery of the pre-selected bottles along with an invite to the online experience.
Five Senses Tastings
Five Sense Tastings is an L.A.-based company that hosts "full-sensory experiences," which pair music, wine, cheese, and chocolate. You can give your mother a monthly membership to its Music and Wine Tasting Club for $15 a month or a one-time pass for $25. Or register mom for Five Sense Tastings' Musical #WineWednesday. Each Wednesday, at 5 p.m. PT, the explores a different grape and music pairing and enjoys a guided discussion.
Clif Family Winery
Just in time for Mother's Day, Clif Family Winery created virtual tastings with its wine educators. Sign up and have a wine tasting kits mailed to yourself, your mom, and any other participants. Aperitivo Food & Wine Tasting Kits are $100 each — or $75 for Wine Club members — and include the winery's 2018 RTE Blanc Sauvignon Blanc, 2017 Mendocino Grenache, and 2017 Bici Red Wine Blend along with pairings. Virtual King of the Mountain Tasting Kits are $160 each — or $115 for Wine Club members — and include the winery's 2017 Napa Valley Chardonnay, 2017 Gary's Improv Zinfandel, and 2017 Kit's Killer Cab Cabernet Sauvignon along with pairings.
Big Cork Vineyards
In addition to the Wine Cocktails with Mom Virtual Tasting happening on Facebook Live today, Big Cork Vineyards is hosting a virtual Wine and Cheese 101 class on May 13 and a virtual Locovino tasting on May 27. You and mom can join the Zoom meetings for these upcoming events and order all the wines needed from the vineyard's online store.
Discover California Wines
You and your mom can take a virtual wine-tasting road trip throughout California with California Wine Institute's extensive list of upcoming tastings. Together, you two can visit Cuda Ridge Wines, the Francis Ford Coppola Winery, the Melville Winery, the Law Estate Winery, and more, without leaving your respective homes.
Napa Neighbors Virtual Tasting
Three of Napa Valley's most iconic family-owned wineries are coming together to host what's being called the "Napa Neighbors Virtual Tasting" on Saturday, May 16 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. The tasting, which includes Frank Family Vineyards, Chappellet Winery, and Regusci Winery, will be moderated by Master Sommelier Andrea Robinson. Register your mom and she'll get to taste a total of six wines, a Chardonnay and a Cabernet Sauvignon from each winery.
MasterClass
Go above and beyond the one-time tasting by gifting mom a MasterClass membership. With it, she can take Wine Appreciation taught by James Suckling, who is regarded as one of the world's most influential wine critics. Right now, you can get two annual passes with access to all the site's classes for $180. That means both your mom and you can take the wine appreciation course.
