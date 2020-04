If we can't raise a glass to mom in person, we'll opt for the next best thing by surprising her with one (or an entire case) from afar. We sniffed around and rooted up the most giftable vino-centric material we could find that will deliver itself directly to her doorstep — from curated bottle subscriptions to one-off tasting boxes, beautiful stemware she'll treasure forever, sommelier-worthy accessories, and the like.