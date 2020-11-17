Grab A Glass The Size Of Your Head, The Real Housewives Released A Wine Collection

Next, we have the Real HouseWhite, which was my favorite. It's a perfectly dry Sauvignon Blanc and the lack of sweetness really pushed it over the edge for me. I 100% would purchase this wine and drink it while binge-watching The Real Housewives, so mission definitely accomplished. The only gripe Marcy had with this one was that it didn't taste like a $24 bottle of wine. "If this was $12, I'd buy it all the time, but it's not worth the regular splurge," she said.