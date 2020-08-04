“I haven’t been able to find time to connect with my three best friends from college as often as I’d like in the years since we graduated. We’re super close and have always loved each other a lot but most of us are in different cities, and those of us in the same place rarely have time to catch up. But, in quarantine, for the first time in a long time, we decided to have a standing Thursday date. Every Thursday, we sit and FaceTime and make drinks and play games. And it’s been one of the silver linings of what’s been an otherwise pretty brutal experience for me. We’ve done so much catching up and they really feel like family to me again. So we’ve decided that, stressful as it sometimes is, it’s really just worth it to make time for people who make you happy. These are friendships I cherish and we plan to keep up the weekly video chats...forever.”

-Emilie R., 26, Centreville, Maryland