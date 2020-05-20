But, true sustainability doesn't stop at what's inside the bottle: "The greenhouse effect of each bottle of wine is estimated to be the equivalent to driving 3.9 miles, so we know that the small wins can really add up," Smith explains. "Our commitment to doing the right thing affects every decision we make." For example, the lightweight glass bottles require 20% less energy and 12% percent less water to produce than conventional 750ml wine bottles. In addition to bottling closer to the point of sale (which reduces CO2 emissions by 40% versus standard shipping methods), Winc also uses insulated blankets (instead of fuel-guzzling refrigerated trucks) to cut down on emissions. Lastly, the easy-to-break down recycled (and recyclable) cardboard boxes and minimal fillers on the inside show that the shipping experience was wholly made with sustainability top of mind.