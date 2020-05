While we may look for ways to infuse more sustainable and healthy food habits into our daily lives, it's likely that we haven't thought twice about the ingredients (not to mention, the manufacturing process) that go into our nightly pours. Enter: The Wonderful Wine Co. , a new brand that's infusing sustainable practices with clean ingredients for modern wine-making at its finest. "As health-conscious winemakers who care about the things we put into our bodies, we wanted to craft something that people could feel good about reaching for," Winc founder Brian Smith tells Refinery29. The starting lineup (a red white , still rosé , and limited-edition orange) evokes the health focus of the cold-pressed juice trend but reimagined for the wine world — think sustainably-farmed, low-sulfite, low-carb, made with organic grapes, and free of added sugars or pesticides. According to Winc, organic wine accounts for less than 4% of global consumption — an exact reason for why the company is working towards a future where eco-friendly winemaking is more mainstream and widely practiced. While wine is by no means an elixir of health, in moderation it can still fit into a healthy lifestyle of those who choose to drink and enjoy it.