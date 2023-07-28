“You can decant any wine you want. It's never going to make a wine worse. It's a nice dinner party trick and allows you to see the color of the wine before you pour it in a glass,” says Kalick. But, he says, there are two specific kinds of wine that he recommends decanting. The first is very old wine that’s been sitting in a bottle for a really long time because of the sediment that may have started developing at the bottom of the bottle. “By decanting, you are able to carefully pour into the decanter and keep the sediment in your bottle — it's totally fine and not bad for you to drink but it’s a texture not everyone likes in their mouth,” says Kalick.