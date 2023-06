I’m Exclusively Drinking Orange Wine This Summer — & So Should You

The next Tinto bottle I sampled was the Jajaja red variety . I felt most confident going into this one since I heavily favor reds and therefore have dabbled most in that realm. Reds are not typically chilled, but I personally am very here for breaking the rules in that regard, especially during the warmer months — more on that in my hot take here . Because Jajaja is a semi-carbonic variety , it's best enjoyed cold (but doesn't have to be, so whatever!) and results in insanely flavorful, highly drinkable wine. I'm pleased to report that Tinto Amorio's red didn't disappoint. It was less crazy than a bubbly Lambrusco but still had plenty of personality, and I'm usually not a Zinfandel girlie. All in all, it was a surefire winner, and if I could sum it up in a sentence, Jajaja is definitely a bottle that would make for a great housewarming gift for your coolest friend.